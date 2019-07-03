Governor warns budget provision will harm kids in state care

Rhode Island's governor and advocates warn a provision in the state's proposed budget could wind up harming children in state care.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo held off on signing the state's 2019-20 budget plan the General Assembly sent her last week, citing frustration with the lack of funding to social services programs.

The provision in Article 2 orders the state controller to not make payments for additional staff, contracts or purchases requested by a state agency on track to run a deficit in the current fiscal year.

Advocates argue the budget will "cause significant disruptions" to services at the Department of Children, Youth and Families.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gov. Raimondo has until Saturday to decide and has not explicitly threatened a veto.

The new fiscal year began Monday.