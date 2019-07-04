Alaska Court System responds to governor’s budget vetoes

The Alaska Court System has responded to a pair of vetoes by the state's Republican governor, including a budget cut related to a ruling on abortion funding.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Wednesday that the court system issued a statement in response to two line-item vetoes of its budget by Gov. Mike Dunleavy June 28.

One veto included $334,700 for appellate courts, the same amount spent on abortion services through Medicaid in fiscal year 2018.

Dunleavy opposed a state Supreme Court ruling in February that Alaska must fund abortion services through Medicaid.

The court statement also urged the legislature to restore $1.76 million in cost-of-living allowances for non-union, non-judicial court staff vetoed by Dunleavy.

The statement emphasizes the courts are a co-equal branch of government.