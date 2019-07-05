Business

BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Wholesale cash prices Friday

    Fri.       Wed.

F

 Broilers national comp wtd av  0.9279     0.9279

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    0.71       0.72

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   14.65      14.65

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.4400     2.4400

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.0985     1.0985

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4162     1.4162

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2500       2500

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5550       5550

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   67.77      67.77

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  157.75     157.75

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   93.46      93.00

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  4.78¾       4.76 

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  8.56        8.54¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 301.70       301.70

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  5.35        5.34 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.18¼        6.30 

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.90¼       2.98 

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.   26¾         .26¾

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.   27¼          27¼

 Aluminum per lb LME 0.8035      0.7962

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   6175        6400

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.6761      2.6806

 Gold Handy & Harman 1388.65     1413.50

 Silver Handy & Harman  15.007     15.325

 Lead per metric ton LME 1875.50    1877.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  25,905     25,861

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  825.00     833.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  805.20     827.20

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.1067      1.1299

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  60.53       60.84

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   61.05      61.05

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.405     2.292

b2bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

