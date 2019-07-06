Williamsburg County avoids shutdown; bigger budget woes loom

The Williamsburg County Council has passed a budget, narrowly averting a shutdown, but the county supervisor said spending problems still haven't been solved.

Williamsburg County Supervisor Tiffany Wright took to Facebook after the county council passed a $22 million budget Tuesday.

Wright says the budget doesn't resolve an ongoing deficit and she expects Williamsburg County will either have to lay off employees or force them to take time off without pay.

Wright wanted council members to pass a budget with a one-time $40 fee on vehicles, but they refused. The Council then basically carried over last year's spending plan to prevent a shutdown.

Wright says the county may also have to pay a federal settlement about claims of unpaid overtime over the past two years.