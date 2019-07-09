Tractor-trailer hauling garbage overturns on I-89 in NH

New Hampshire troopers say a tractor-trailer hauling garbage has crashed on I-89, creating a mess and frustrating commuters.

Officials said the tractor-trailer loaded with 60,000 pounds of trash rolled over Tuesday morning, blocking both southbound lanes in the town of Warner.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation issued an alert and said a detour was in place.

Further details weren't available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

WMUR-TV posted video showing the tractor-trailer on its side and trash on the highway. It appeared that a pickup crashed into the spilled garbage.