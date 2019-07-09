Business

Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery lost 11.40 cents at $5.10 a bushel; July corn fell 6.60 cents at $4.33 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 3 cents at $2.8060 a bushel; while July soybeans was up .40 cent at 8.75 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .15 cent at $1.0675 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 2.23 cent at $1.4035 a pound; Jul. lean hogs fell .95 cent at .7095 a pound.

