Lottery: Ohio racinos’ slots revenue tops $1B for first time

State lottery officials say annual gambling revenue from slot machines at Ohio's seven racinos has topped $1 billion for the first time.

The Ohio Lottery Commission recently reported that revenue from the video lottery terminals at racinos for fiscal year 2019, which ended in June, reached $1,058,638,754.

The statewide revenue from racinos, or horse tracks outfitted with video slot machines, has grown steadily since the first racino launched in 2012.

Revenue from video lottery terminals at racinos topped more than $987 million statewide in fiscal year 2018.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission operates on the calendar year. It reported this week that casino revenue statewide from January through June totaled more than $427 million.

Ohio's casinos, unlike its racinos, are allowed to offer table games and skilled-based slots.