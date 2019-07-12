Alaska Gasline to cut staff as $43B LNG project proceeds

The Alaska Gasline Development Corporation plans to cut 60% of its staff while pursuing the $43 billion Alaska LNG Project.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported Wednesday that AGDC will cut 12 employees and move forward with an eight-person technical staff.

The state-owned corporation says it will also use contract employees as needed.

President Joe Dubler says in a statement released Thursday that AGDC is "restructuring to reflect our primary focus" on completing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission permitting process.

A corporation spokesman says most of the changes are expected to be complete by the end of July.

The official could not provide the projected budget savings as a result of the staff cuts.

A spokesman for Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy did not immediately respond to questions.