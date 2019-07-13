Schools work to expand agriculture education opportunities

Kellogg Community College and Michigan State University are working together to expand agriculture education opportunities for students.

The schools have expanded their Agricultural Operations Program to offer students a new Kellogg associate's degree program and two certificates from Michigan State.

Studies in the programs cover a variety of areas, including farm, water, weed and resource management; soil science and plant pathology; regulation, safety and compliance issues; and technology.

Each program path requires a 480-hour internship that's completed during the summer semester, where the students gain hands-on experience in the field or in agribusiness. Kellogg launched its original Agricultural Operations Program with Michigan State in 2017

The application deadline for enrolling in one of Kellogg's Agricultural Science programs is Aug. 9. Details including applications are posted online .