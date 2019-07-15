Attorney: Plea deal possible for Jeff Bezos event protester

File - This Thursday, June 6, 2019, file photo released by the Clark County Detention Center photo shows Priya Sawhney, 30, of Berkley, Calif., following her arrest in Las Vegas on a misdemeanor trespassing charge. A lawyer says a plea deal may be in the works for an animal rights activist from California who was arrested for approaching Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos on a conference stage in Las Vegas. Attorney David Chesnoff told a judge on Monday, July 15, 2019, he's talking with prosecutors about reducing a felony false identification charge against 30-year-old Priya Sawhney of Berkley, California. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File) AP

A lawyer says a plea deal may be in the works for an animal welfare activist from California who was arrested after approaching Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos on a conference stage in Las Vegas.

Attorney David Chesnoff told a judge on Monday he's talking with prosecutors about reducing a felony false identification charge against 30-year-old Priya Sawhney of Berkley, California.

Court records show prosecutors have dropped a burglary charge stemming from Sawhney's June 6 arrest.

Sawhney wasn't in court. The judge rescheduled her appearance for July 22.

Video showed Sawhney on stage yelling about chicken farms during Bezos' appearance at an Amazon event at the Aria resort.

A protest group called Direct Action Everywhere says Sawhney was protesting conditions at a California poultry farm that supplies Amazon.