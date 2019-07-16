Comments on copper mine project initially flagged as spam

Officials say thousands of public comments submitted by email on a proposed copper mine in Montana were initially flagged as spam.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Tuesday that state Department of Environmental Quality officials have retrieved and are reviewing the missing comments on the Black Butte Copper Project.

Department spokeswoman Karen Ogden says a filter identified the emails submitted through the websites of two conservation groups as spam.

She says the issue has not happened before.

About 12,500 comments were submitted on the draft environmental analysis on the mine project proposed near Sheep Creek, a tributary of the Smith River.

Opponents of the Tintina Montana project say it could damage the creek and river.

The draft environmental analysis found the mine would not cause harm.