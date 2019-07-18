Female Mesa officers to sue city over sexual harassment

Several female Mesa police officers who say a male supervisor should have been fired for sexual harassment plan to sue.

Attorneys for six officers and a male officer's wife announced Thursday a filing of a notice of claim against the city and its police department.

A claim is a precursor to a lawsuit.

According to the claim, Sgt. Jeffery Neese shared sexually suggestive and graphic texts and Facebook messages with them beginning in 2014.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

After an internal investigation, Neese was demoted to patrol duty.

The women say Neese can still interact with them, creating a hostile work environment.

They are asking for $150,000 in damages each.

Police officials confirmed receiving the notice of claim but declined to comment on pending litigation.

Neese did not immediately return a message seeking comment.