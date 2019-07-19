New Hampshire court upholds rejection of Northern Pass plan

The New Hampshire Supreme Court has affirmed a state committee's rejection of a proposal to build a hydropower transmission line that would carry electricity from Canada to markets in southern New England.

In its Friday ruling, the Supreme Court upheld a decision by the state's Site Evaluation Committee over concerns from communities and environmentalists that the Northern Pass project would harm the region's tourism industry and hurt property values.

The utility company behind the project, Eversource, had argued that the committee never considered all the evidence supporting the project or the possible ways the company could mitigate opponents' concerns. The court rejected those arguments.