Bankrupt US coal company secures short-term funding

A federal judge has approved funding to allow a bankrupt coal company to maintain basic operations for a few days.

U.S. District Judge Frank Volk on Friday approved $2.9 million in debtor-in-possession financing from two lenders to Milton, West Virginia-based Blackjewel LLC.

The money in part will allow Blackjewel to pay about 140 employees who remain at work in West Virginia, Wyoming and elsewhere. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that will give the company a bit more time to find additional financing.

Without a longer-term solution, the company may be forced to sell properties including its closed Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in Wyoming.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Blackjewel attorneys say the company still owes Wyoming employees over $1.6 million in compensation and retirement payments from before the company filed for bankruptcy July 1.