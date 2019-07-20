Coal bankruptcy ruling could mean $30M hit to Wyoming county

A Wyoming county could lose out on over $30 million in mineral production taxes owed by a bankrupt coal company following a decision by a judge.

Delaware U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Kevin Gross ruled Campbell and Converse counties don't have first priority when it comes to collecting from Cloud Peak Energy.

The Gillette News-Record reports the ruling could make it difficult for the counties to collect. They must wait in line behind other creditors.

Local officials say Campbell County alone could be owed $30 million or more.

Gillette-based Cloud Peak Energy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May.

The loss will be a hit for school districts across Wyoming. As much as 75% of the tax revenue goes back to the state for redistribution to districts statewide.