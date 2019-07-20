Labor groups rally against medical debt lawsuits

Labor groups have held a rally at Johns Hopkins Hospital to urge hospital officials not to sue low-income patients for medical debt and to let nurses unionize

Labor leaders spoke from a stage on a hot July afternoon Saturday in Baltimore near the hospital.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka spoke at the event, as well as Secretary-Treasurer Liz Shuler and National Nurses United Executive Director Bonnie Castillo.

They called on Johns Hopkins to cancel all medical debt lawsuits filed against low-income patients. They say the hospital has filed more than 2,400 lawsuits in Maryland courts seeking payment of alleged medical debt from former patients since 2009.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

They also called on the hospital to respect the rights of registered nurses to unionize with the National Nurses Organizing Committee.