Study: 5-hour rail delays occurred 85 times in last 5 years

Rail delays of five hours or more for commuters between New Jersey and New York have occurred about 17 times per year in recent years.

That's the conclusion of a review conducted on behalf of New Jersey Transit and Amtrak.

The study's findings were released Monday by the overseers of a multibillion-dollar project to build a second Hudson River rail tunnel and a new rail bridge over New Jersey's Hackensack River.

The study covered 2014 through 2018 and says the delays cost commuters almost 2,000 hours in extra transit time.

They were mostly caused by mechanical problems and aging infrastructure.

The $13.7 billion tunnel project has been stalled by disputes between New York and New Jersey and the federal government over how the cost will be divided up.