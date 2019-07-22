Connecticut gets $4.8 million in Equifax data breach

Connecticut is receiving $4.8 million stemming from a settlement over the massive 2017 Equifax data breach.

The settlement totaled $600 million — $425 million for consumer restitution and $175 million paid out to the states.

A majority of the money will go to the general fund and the rest will go to the Attorney General Consumer Protection Fund and the DCP Consumer Protection Fund.

More than 1.5 million residents in Connecticut were impacted from the breach that exposed Social Security numbers and other private information.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement that the consumer credit reporting agency ignored its security obligations enabling hackers to penetrate its systems and expose data of about half the U.S. population. He said it's the largest data breach enforcement action in history.