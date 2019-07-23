Hawaii highway reconstruction to be completed on schedule

Hawaii County officials have announced reconstruction of a Big Island highway covered in lava is progressing on schedule.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Sunday that the Department of Public Works says construction on parts of Highway 132 is expected to be completed in a few weeks.

A spokeswoman says the entire project that began earlier this month is expected to be completed by October 5 to qualify for 100% federal reimbursement.

Work will continue on various sections of the roadway that was inundated with lava during the 2018 Kilauea volcanic eruption.

Officials say access to some residents' land-locked homes and farms will be restored by October on the highway located about 24 miles (39 kilometers) southeast of Hilo.