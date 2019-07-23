Apollo 14 ‘moon trees’ planted in New Mexico are lost

Five trees planted in New Mexico from seeds taken to the moon during Apollo 14 and given to the state by NASA have all died or been forgotten.

KOAT-TV in Albuquerque reports officials where the trees were planted decades ago admitted they have lost track of the trees.

Other states have kept up with moon tree locations.

Moon trees were grown from 500 seeds taken into orbit around the moon by former U.S. Forest Service smokejumper Stuart Roosa during the 1971 mission.

NASA says the resulting seedlings were planted throughout the United States and the world. The trees were meant to honor Durango, Colorado-born Roosa.

A NASA list of moon trees only cites one New Mexico tree. That one was planted in Albuquerque and city officials say it later died.