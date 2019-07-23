Powerful storms leave many without power in New Jersey

Crews are working to restore electricity for hundreds of thousands of people in New Jersey after powerful storms blew across the state.

Utilities say 227,733 homes and businesses were still without service late Tuesday morning, with most outages reported in central Jersey. At one point Monday, more than 300,000 did not have service.

The storms broke a spate of hot weather in which temperatures and humidity combined to make it feel like it was over 100 degrees in parts of the state. The storms packed wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph and downed trees and power lines.

Jersey Central Power and Light says about 41% of its customers in Monmouth County do not have electricity.

Utility crews are clearing hazards and assessing the damage.

Customers who don't have service are urged report their outage.