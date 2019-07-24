Frayed electric company cable caused Hawaii power outage

A frayed 17-year-old cable was to blame for a widespread power outage in Hawaii.

The Garden Island reported Tuesday that Kauai Island Utility Cooperative discovered the cause Monday and plans to repair the cable by Friday.

Officials say the cable was connected to the company's largest collection of generators and resulted in an almost three-hour outage across Kauai.

The company says several other units were down at its Port Allen Generation Station for scheduled maintenance, but that repairs have been delayed until custom-made replacement parts can be shipped from the U.S. mainland.

The company says a newly functioning diesel generator should supplement some power until repairs are complete, but that consumers should still conserve energy.

Officials say uncooperative weather could slow the repair process.