Expansion completed at Virginia International Gateway

The Port of Virginia's $320 million expansion has been completed at the Virginia International Gateway marine container terminal.

State officials said the completion of the expansion is a significant milestone as the port works to increase cargo and container capacity at its two major terminals. The overall goal is to increase capacity by 40 percent.

The 800-foot extension of VIG will allow the terminal to service as many as three Ultra-Large Container Vessels simultaneously. VIG also now has 26 new rail-mounted gantry cranes to support 13 new container stacks.

Transportation Secretary Shannon Valentine said the port is a catalyst for commerce, generating $88 billion of economic impact annually throughout Virginia.