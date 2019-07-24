More than 67K still without electricity in New Jersey

More than 67,000 homes and businesses in New Jersey are still without electricity two days after a line of thunderstorms downed trees and power lines.

Most are Jersey Central Power and Light customers in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Public Service Electric and Gas is reporting most of its outages are in Burlington and Camden counties.

The utilities say it could be late Friday before service is fully restored, although the state Board of Public Utilities says restoration could take until late into the weekend.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At the height of Monday's storms, more than 360,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in the state.