Company to build $1.9B steel mill in Texas, create 600 jobs

An Indiana company plans to build a $1.9 billion flat roll steel mill in south Texas and create about 600 jobs.

Steel Dynamics Inc. says the electric arc-furnace unit will be in Sinton, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Corpus Christi.

A company statement Monday said the site is strategically located for the southwestern U.S. and Mexico markets. Steel Dynamics President and CEO Mark Millett says the company has been developing a flat roll steel business strategy for those areas for several years.

Company officials say the mill will be able to produce up to 52½-ton (48 metric ton) coils for the energy, automotive, construction and appliance industries. The site has transport access to railroads, highways and the Port of Corpus Christi.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Construction should begin next year.