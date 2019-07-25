Valero Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported second quarter earnings of $612 million.

The San Antonio-based company said it had profit of $1.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.51 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $28.93 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.65 billion.

Valero Energy shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 20%. The stock has dropped 20% in the last 12 months.