Royal Caribbean: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. on Thursday reported second quarter profit of $472.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of $2.25. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, came to $2.54 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.45 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $2.81 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.79 billion.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Royal Caribbean expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.55 to $9.65 per share.

Royal Caribbean shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 6% in the last 12 months.