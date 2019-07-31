New rule allows customers to drink at popular craft beer store, others in Columbus

You may be able to buy a single drink and enjoy it at Maltitude in Columbus Thanks to a local ordinance change approved by Columbus Council on Tuesday, Maltitude and other beer and wine retail stores in the city can apply for a license to sell those beverages by the drink, in addition to their normal take-home sales. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thanks to a local ordinance change approved by Columbus Council on Tuesday, Maltitude and other beer and wine retail stores in the city can apply for a license to sell those beverages by the drink, in addition to their normal take-home sales.

If you’ve ever thought the one thing that could make uptown’s Maltitude better would be the ability to sit down and order a pint, that’s now within the realm of possibility.

Thanks to a local ordinance change approved by Columbus Council on Tuesday, Maltitude and other beer and wine retail stores in the city can apply for a license to sell those beverages by the drink, in addition to their normal take-home sales.

The change does not apply to stores that sell liquor.

Maltitude, a small boutique-style bottle shop, is celebrating its sixth anniversary next month. The shop sells craft beer by the can, bottle and growler along with a curated selection of wine.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Co-owner Miles Greathouse told council July 23 that many craft beer retailers have recently had to “pivot” to keep up with a booming market that’s become saturated with craft beverages.

“We know of at least 10 retail stores similar to ours here in the state of Georgia that have added on-premises consumption in communities like Macon, Warner Robins, Smyrna, Snellville and Decatur that stayed in business, and we know of at least 15 others that have failed to do so and closed their doors,” Greathouse said.

Greathouse said Tuesday following the vote that the additional revenue stream created by by-the-drink sales will help the store stay relevant, and he commended Columbus Council’s recognition and assistance in helping Maltitude do what it needs to thrive.

“In our experience, the city has been incredible,” Greathouse said. “We’ve met a city and a government that’s been really forward-thinking.”

The idea for Maltitude was always to have a hybrid of on-premises and off-premises sales, Greathouse said, and having just the on-premises sales wasn’t giving customers the full experience.

“We weren’t able to see the interactions that were happening around this beer, and that’s really what a lot of it is about is just the camaraderie and having a good time and hanging out with your friends and your family,” he said.

Up next is the application process, and Maltitude will have to pass city inspections before the on-premises sales can begin.

“We’ll have to see if we’re required to do anything code-wise to meet on-premises requirements, but as far as the actual store setup goes, there is obviously going to be some changes as far as the introduction of bar stools, tables, places for people to congregate... but it’s going to be very much the same Maltitude that people have known for the past six years,” Greathouse said.

There are currently 20 taps that customers can sample from or get a growler of, but Greathouse said with the new licensing they are thinking of expanding the options.

To obtain the license, at least 80% of the gross revenue from the shop’s wine and beer sales must be from sales for consumption off the premises.

Sales for consumption on the premises can only take place between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sundays, the ordinance states.

City Attorney Clifton Fay said last week that Malitude is the only business to his knowledge that has expressed interest in applying for the licensing.

Greathouse and his business partners, all Columbus natives, also own Nonic in Uptown and Jarfly in Midtown.