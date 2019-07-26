Woman charged in fatal collision with flagger

A driver has been charged in connection with a crash in southern Oregon that killed a road construction worker.

The Herald and News reports Zahra Gonzales of Klamath Falls is facing manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges.

She was expected to appear in Klamath County Circuit Court Friday. It wasn't known if she has a lawyer.

Police say 45-year-old Daniel Wessel was working as a construction flagger June 18 when he was struck and killed by Gonzales's vehicle on Highway 140 East in Klamath County. Wessel died at the scene.

Police say Gonzales was sitting in her vehicle in a ditch when officers arrived and said she had swerved to avoid what she thought was a truck and didn't know she had hit a person.

Court documents say she told police glare from the sun impeded her vision.