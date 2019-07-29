Business
Markets Right Now: Stocks move mostly lower on Wall Street
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
11:45 a.m.
Stocks moved mostly lower on Wall Street as investors pulled back after pushing stocks to record highs last week.
Amazon led a wide range of consumer-oriented companies lower Monday and technology stocks fell broadly, led by Microsoft.
Facebook led communications stocks lower with a drop of 1.7%.
The health care sector benefited from gains in drug companies. Mylan soared 12.8%.
The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.1% to 3,021.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68 points, or 0.2%, to 27,259. The Nasdaq fell 51 points, or 0.6%, to 8,279.
More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.06%.
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for health care companies are offset by losses elsewhere in the market.
Mylan soared 16% in early trading Monday.
Consumer focused and communications companies were lower. Amazon fell 1.3%.
Booz Allen Hamilton rose 3.4% after the defense contractor reported earnings that beat analysts' forecasts.
The S&P 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1% to 3,021.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43 points, or 0.1%, to 27,233. The Nasdaq fell 37 points, or 0.5%, to 8,291.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.05%.
