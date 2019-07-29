Markets Right Now: Stocks move mostly lower on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks moved mostly lower on Wall Street as investors pulled back after pushing stocks to record highs last week.

Amazon led a wide range of consumer-oriented companies lower Monday and technology stocks fell broadly, led by Microsoft.

Facebook led communications stocks lower with a drop of 1.7%.

The health care sector benefited from gains in drug companies. Mylan soared 12.8%.

The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.1% to 3,021.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68 points, or 0.2%, to 27,259. The Nasdaq fell 51 points, or 0.6%, to 8,279.

More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.06%.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for health care companies are offset by losses elsewhere in the market.

Mylan soared 16% in early trading Monday.

Consumer focused and communications companies were lower. Amazon fell 1.3%.

Booz Allen Hamilton rose 3.4% after the defense contractor reported earnings that beat analysts' forecasts.

The S&P 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1% to 3,021.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43 points, or 0.1%, to 27,233. The Nasdaq fell 37 points, or 0.5%, to 8,291.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.05%.