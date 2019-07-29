Tribe opposes Wyoming oilfield pollution proposal

An American Indian tribe opposes a company's plan to dump oilfield wastewater upstream of a river in central Wyoming.

The Northern Arapaho Tribe says Aethon Energy's plans to put over 8 million gallons (30 million liters) of polluted water into two creeks would affect tribal business opportunities.

The creeks flow into the Wind River and Boysen Reservoir. Tribal officials tell Wyoming regulators in a recent letter the pollution could harm tribal fishing and rafting guide businesses.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also has concerns. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality is reviewing public comments on the plan.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dallas-based Aethon says it would follow all regulations and offer more water protections than those required under previous permits.

The Wind River flows through the Wind River Indian Reservation.