In reversal, NC board could certify voting vendors this week

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

North Carolina's elections board may certify suppliers of new voting machines this week, after all.

The board announced a Thursday meeting to consider certifying the systems. The board's agenda shows it's likely to rescind a tentative plan approved this week to change requirements for paper records of ballots.

The announcement comes one day after the board voted to delay certification so members could consider a proposal to require that voting machines produce "human-readable marks on a paper ballot."

Board spokesman Patrick Gannon said he couldn't elaborate on why the board appeared to be changing course.

About a third of North Carolina uses touch-screen voting machines that are set to be decertified later this year.

Three private companies are vying for certification to sell new machines to county elections boards.

