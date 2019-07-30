PB&J manufacturing facility creates jobs in Colorado

A new Colorado manufacturing facility for frozen, no-crust peanut butter and jelly sandwiches is operational, bringing in hundreds of jobs.

The Times-Call reported Monday that the 430,000-square-foot (39,948-square-meter) facility will produce Uncrustables sandwiches for the J.M. Smuckers Company.

Officials say 230 people currently work at the Longmont facility, about 36 miles (58 kilometers) north of Denver.

The company says it could employ up to 500 people depending on product demand.

City Council passed a $6.5-million-incentive package for the plant before construction contingent on employees making 105% of the county's annual wage, or about $48,977.

Officials have estimated that the facility will have an economic impact of more than $12.3 million over 10 years.

Mayor Brian Bagley says he hopes the facility will help attract other businesses to Longmont.