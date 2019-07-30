Braves acquire reliever Chris Martin from Rangers

Texas Rangers pitcher Chris Martin celebrates the 5-2 win as the final out is made against the Oakland Athletics in the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 26, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. AP Photo

The NL East-leading Atlanta Braves have acquired reliever Chris Martin from the Texas Rangers for minor league pitcher Kolby Allard.

Texas announced the deal during its game Tuesday night, just moments after Martin was seen high-fiving teammates in the bullpen before leaving down the tunnel.

Martin was 0-2 with four saves and a 3.08 ERA in 38 appearances. The 33-year-old right-hander has allowed only three earned runs over his last 19 games since May 24. The 6-foot-8 Martin has 24 strikeouts and only one walk in 18 2/3 innings over that span for his hometown Rangers.

Atlanta assumes the remaining $737,903 of Martin's $2.25 million salary. He has earned $100,000 in bonuses for 15 games finished, would get another $50,000 for 20, and $100,000 each for 25 and each addition five through 40.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Allard, a 21-year-old lefty, was the 14th overall pick by the Braves in the 2015 amateur draft. He was 7-5 with a 4.17 ERA in 20 starts this season for Triple-A Gwinnett. The Rangers assigned him to Triple-A Nashville.