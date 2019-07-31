Biogas plant’s lawsuit blames others for big stink

A lawsuit filed by the owner of a biogas plant in northeast Nebraska blames two other companies for toxic odors that fouled a neighborhood.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Denmark, Wisconsin-based Big Ox Energy filed the lawsuit earlier this month in Dakota County District Court. More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed against the company by neighbors who said odors and gases backed up into their homes, caused health issues and forced them to leave.

Big Ox's lawsuit says the blame lies with CHS Inc., a soybean processor that released acidic wastewater into South Sioux City's sewer system, and Olsson, an engineering firm that Big Ox says recommended wastewater from the plant be routed through a sewer main that ran through residential areas.

A CHS spokeswoman has declined to comment on the pending litigation. Olsson representatives didn't immediately return calls Wednesday from The Associated Press.