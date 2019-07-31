Burlington credit rating at its highest level in a decade

A Vermont city's credit rating is at its highest level in a decade after a national ratings agency reported high reserves and a growing tax base.

Burlington received an Aa3 rating from Moody's Investors Services in a report issued Monday, up from A2.

Mychamplainvalley.com reports Moody's dropped the rating in 2009 a few months after it was revealed city officials had improperly spent $17 million to bolster Burlington Telecom.

Burlington Telecom was sold earlier this year and Citibank released the city from a $33.5 million lawsuit.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says the boosted rating will mean $1 million in savings on the roughly $13 million in bonds the city's issuing this fall.

Community leaders say the higher rating will naturally reduce the cost of borrowing and allow for more infrastructure investments.