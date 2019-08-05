This woman runs the last video rental store in South Dakota

Nancy Hiller's dream had finally come true.

It was February 2007, and she'd taken out a loan to stock the shelves of Movie Mania, a video store tucked into a strip mall off of North Harrison Avenue in Pierre.

"I always wanted to work at a video store," she said. And after working at one for four years, her dream was realized with Movie Mania.

At the time there was competition — three other video stores were in town, and both Redbox and Netflix offered alternative video rental options, but Hiller had no idea what was coming.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Today, she's running the last remaining video store in South Dakota.

The same month Hiller opened Movie Mania, Netflix rolled out its first movie and TV streaming service with about 1,000 titles available. But at the time, the company seemed to doubt its potential.

Fast forward 12 years, and Movie Mania is the state's last video store standing.

"It's a tough business," Hiller said. "It really is."

At the start of 2019, there were still other stores in the state. But Video Plus in Dell Rapids closed in March. Mr. Movies in Rapid City announced that movie rentals had ceased earlier this month, and they'll close sometime in August after selling off their stock.

Even Aberdeen's Party Central — which had been Northview Video until 2007 when the store pivoted to selling party supplies, while also continuing to keep a small stock of movies available — closed in May when the owners retired.

Hiller said she's stayed afloat due to a number of factors — a considerable one being that she's never paid herself.

It's a family business — her husband Steven works with her, and her sister volunteered for a while as well. And Hiller herself also has a job with the state.

"If this was my sole job," she said, "we wouldn't still be here."

That doesn't mean they haven't tried to change with the times. They open at noon now instead of 10 a.m. Hardly anyone rents video games anymore, so unless a new Call of Duty or Grand Theft Auto comes out, Hiller doesn't buy it.

Most of all, they're selling anything and everything that people will buy: wallets, purses, hats, coffee from Rapid City.

"If we have a space to sell something, we have something in that space," Hiller told Argus Leader . "You try and bring what somebody else in town doesn't have."

It's the same attitude she brings to her competition with streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Redbox and the rest.

At Movie Mania, she said, she gets to recommend movies to people. She gets to help them think of that movie from the 1980s they want to show their kids. She gets to watch those same kids excitedly choose their own movie that they want to rent.

"There's something about going up and picking up a case," she said, "and being able to read about it and not standing in front of a machine."

Hiller knows it's surprising that she subscribes to the service that's draining the life from the industry she dreamed of joining.

She held off for a while, she said, but two years ago she decided she should be paying more attention to the competition. So she got a Netflix subscription.

"I don't watch a lot of stuff on there now," she said. It's not a principled decision — she just doesn't like much of what's offered.

The Netflix of 12 years ago was much different than what it is today, but Hiller said she knew pretty early that streaming was going to be a big deal.

"It was too convenient," she said. "I know how people are."

With more and more streaming services asking people for money and offering their own unique content, there's a part of Hiller that thinks the future might not be all bad.

"I think eventually when people are tired of having to pay Disney, Netflix, ABC, CBS, they're going to come looking for that one-stop place," she said. "And I hope we're still here."

But there's another part of Hiller, the part that knows that maybe her dream just came true at the worst possible time.

"If I could do it all over again, I wouldn't open it up," she said. "I didn't know streaming would be so huge. People don't like to leave their house. You don't have to get out and interact with people, which is sad."

She's a member of a Facebook group where video store owners chat, and she's seen plenty of them announce their closure.

"People miss these businesses when they're gone, they talk about it on social media," she said. "Okay, well, where were you guys before this was happening?"

All of that, combined with the knowledge that Movie Mania missed the golden years of video stores by just a bit, is heartbreaking.

"It's devastating," Hiller said. "Who wants to have a dream and have it get crushed?"

But the store's still open, and new releases keep coming in. She's got less time now, but she still watches as many as she can.

As long as people walk into Movie Mania because it's time for their kid to watch The Breakfast Club or because there's something that just isn't streaming anywhere, Hiller wants to be there.

As she talks, "Shazam!" is playing in the background. Hiller thanks a customer as they walk out the door.

"I hope they don't completely go away," she said. "I'll try everything I can to stay open because I don't want to let the dream die."

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com

An AP Member Exchange shared by the Argus Leader.