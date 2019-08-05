Small towns in Northwest Arkansas seek to attract businesses

A state representative has taken over as Lowell's economic development director as the city and other Northwest Arkansas small towns are navigating how to attract businesses.

Rep. Grant Hodges, R-Rogers, is serving his third term and announced in January he wouldn't seek re-election for his District 96 seat. His term will end Dec. 31, 2020. He has been on the job in Lowell for about a month.

"He brings a unique perspective," Mayor Chris Moore said. "He is a state representative. He has some good ties in Northwest Arkansas and with the business community."

The director's main responsibility is to encourage economic growth, which can include attracting and keeping businesses and working with the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce, he said.

The new job was an "unexpected transition," Hodges told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Hodges had met with Moore to discuss unrelated topics when he learned about the open position, he said. He was looking for something different to do after the legislative session wrapped up in April and to spend less time in Little Rock because he recently got married, he said. The Arkansas House of Representatives' website lists Hodges' occupation as a political researcher and consultant.

Hodges replaced Kris Sullivan, and his salary is $50,500, Moore said.

Positions in the city have shifted to separate economic development and planning, said Melanie Houston, the mayor's assistant. Sullivan's job title was planning and economic development director. Karen Davis' position recently changed to community development director from planning and economic development coordinator.

Bella Vista had an economic development director for about two years but has not had one since at least December, said Cassi Lapp, spokeswoman for the city. Having the position was ineffective in bringing new businesses to Bella Vista because one company, Cooper Communities, owns most of the available land. The city can do little to help businesses build in the city if landowners aren't willing to sell property, Lapp said.

A representative from Cooper Communities did not return a request for comment.

Cooper Communities owns more than 63 acres of commercial property in Bella Vista, according to Benton County property records. Some of the land is in southern part of the city just west of U.S. 71, and some is on either side of Bella Vista Baptist Church on East Lancashire Boulevard.

Centerton does not have an economic development director nor a Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Bill Edwards wrote in an email. Edwards and Lorene Burns, planning director, generally lead the effort for the city.

Edwards said in 2016 his goal was to write five letters a week to business chains to "sell Centerton." He still writes letters and meets with people to promote the city, he said. Waffle House and RibCrib BBQ & Grill established restaurants in town as a result of the letter-writing campaign, Edwards said.

Siloam Springs began using a service called MultiView about a month ago to attract businesses through targeted digital advertising, said Holland Hayden, spokeswoman for the city. The city's one-year contract with Multiview is $18,000.

The city has also advertised in publications such as Business Xpansion Journal. Siloam Springs had a population of about 16,800 in 2017, according to the Census Bureau.

Siloam Springs has focused on expanding housing in the city by encouraging developers to build there, Hayden said.

Hodges' first task in Lowell is to make sure all available property that new businesses could purchase is listed on the appropriate websites, he said. He would like to establish a business advisory council made up of a diverse group of business owners in Lowell to learn how the city can be more business-friendly.

"The thought is to get them together with the mayor to pick their brains," he said.

Lowell is home to one of Northwest Arkansas' largest employers, J.B. Hunt Transportation Services, and has some entertainment options such as Golf Mountain Mini Golf and the Grove Comedy Club. However, dining and retail options are limited, and logistics company Transplace recently announced it will move its 750 employees in Lowell to Rogers.

Lowell is in the middle of the region's largest cities, Fayetteville and Springdale to the south, and Rogers and Bentonville to the north. Lowell's population increased about 30% from about 7,040 people in 2007 to about 9,200 people in 2017, according to the Census Bureau.

"Lowell is its own distinct community," Hodges said.

The city's central location is beneficial, he said. Lowell should look at what other cities are doing well and work with them and maintain a close relationship with the chamber, he said.

