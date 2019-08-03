Business
Sheriff: Emaciated puppies rescued during pot grow raids
El Paso County authorities say they've arrested two men after finding 300 illegal marijuana plants, firearms and nine emaciated puppies on three properties.
KOAA-TV reports sheriff's deputies and police executed search warrants for the properties near the Pueblo County line.
Thirty-year-old Abdiel Delgado and 44-year-old Elieser Curbelo were booked into county jail for investigation of marijuana-related offenses.
It wasn't immediately known if the pair had defense attorneys. A status hearing in Curbelo's case was set for Aug. 8.
The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region was caring for the puppies.
