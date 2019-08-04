Post office in downtown Dover moving to a new location

The post office in downtown Dover is moving to a new location.

The Postal Service is not renewing the lease at its current location. The lease on city-owned land is set to expire next year.

WBOC-TV reported Sunday that a deal is in place for the post office to take over the space formerly occupied by Chesapeake Utilities offices. A real-estate agent involved in the sale of the Queen Street property said an agreement on the property has been reached.

A USPS spokesman on Friday declined to confirm the agency's intention to buy the Chesapeake Utilities property.

Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said she appreciates that the new location keeps the post office downtown.