A roundup of recent Michigan newspaper editorials

The Detroit News. July 31, 2019

New directive may not put Michigan jobs first

This week Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued another executive directive dictating what kinds of companies the state can do business with, and while she wants to boost Michigan jobs, using state contracts to do so could have unintended consequences.

This is Whitmer's 15th directive this year. It "expands the list of factors used to determine whether a bid from a potential supplier would provide the best value to the state."

"Value" must now include the economic impact on Michigan businesses and employees; the wages and benefits the company offers its workers; the company's environmental and labor compliance; and the supplier's commitment to disadvantaged areas.

Executive directives differ from executive orders in that they don't carry the force of law and aren't subject to legislative review. They are generally used to guide executive branch departments and agencies in implementing policy.

But this one has the potential to have a significant negative impact. For example, last year the state awarded 8,813 contracts for a value of $2.14 billion, according to the governor's office.

Whitmer says that just 70% of these state contracts are awarded to businesses in Michigan, and that's part of what she wants to change.

"Michigan is home to the hardest working people and best businesses in the world, and our state should work to ensure that more of our Michigan tax dollars support Michigan workers and businesses at every opportunity," Whitmer said in a statement.

What's most important, however, is ensuring Michigan's taxpayers are getting as good a deal as possible.

Another consideration is that small businesses in the state could be harmed with this directive, given all the new criteria for winning contracts.

"Landing more contracts with Michigan-based businesses is a good goal, and it's one that we get behind," said Brian Calley, president of the Small Business Association of Michigan, in an email. "But expanding the opportunities for Michigan-based small businesses requires more simplicity in the procurement process. Our main concern with the directive centers on adding in additional complexities, factors, and compliance burdens which could inadvertently reduce the pool of small businesses winning contracts with the state."

Calley, who was lieutenant governor under Gov. Rick Snyder, says Whitmer's office reached out to his organization to discuss the directive.

The governor should continue working with business groups as the directive takes effect to gauge the impact — and whether the new rules add costs for taxpayers.

___

Lansing State Journal. July 31, 2019

New Michigan State President Dr. Samuel Stanley, Jr. must do these four things

Today, Michigan State University welcomes its new chief executive, Dr. Samuel Stanley, Jr.

He'll be the newest in a long line of leaders who've helped to elevate MSU from its agricultural roots as one of the nation's first land-grant universities into one of the world's top research institutions.

It's a big job.

Many will - and undoubtedly have already - pointed out the challenges of starting amidst the fallout of Larry Nassar and weaknesses exposed in MSU's handling of sexual assault.

Stanley will be called upon to help Michigan State continue to navigate the process of moving forward, even though these failures cannot (nor should they) ever be forgotten.

More: As new MSU president, Samuel Stanley Jr. faces challenges, 'deficit of trust'

It will take exceptional balance and poise to accomplish this; to enhance ongoing efforts at culture change, continue learning from the past and drive change into the future.

The LSJ Editorial Board calls on Dr. Stanley to:

Be transparent. The culture of secrecy that exists at MSU must be eradicated at every level, beginning with its top executive. Open lines of communication must be created and maintained with all stakeholders, which includes timely access to public records and swift responses to FOIA requests - both of which have languished under recent leadership.

Leverage MSU's assets. Michigan State has a strong and proud Spartan community, both here in the region and across the globe. Various academic programs rank in the top 10 worldwide, with several sitting proudly at No. 1 - such as supply chain management, nuclear physics and graduate-level teacher education programs. It's important to capitalize on these assets and strengthen the connections that will rebuild lost pride in the MSU name.

Build his team. To truly change culture is nearly impossible without changing the people. Dr. Stanley should seize the opportunity to assess the current MSU staff and make appointments to challenge the system. This could and should include close examination of appointments interim president John Engler made, as well as holdovers from the Lou Anna Simon era.

Restore community trust. The on-campus community, as well as stakeholders across the globe, feel disconnected. Dr. Stanley and his team must restore faith and re-engage various audiences - including faculty, staff, alumni, donors and partners. He must also re-establish accountability to the public, as well as better ensure the safety and well-being of students to provide parents some peace of mind.

Dr. Stanley will be responsible for a vital component of our community, where tradition and innovation combine to propel us all forward together.

We look forward to seeing what his time here will accomplish.

___

The Mining Journal (Marquette). July 25, 2019

Don't 'borrow' trouble to pay for higher education

Student loans, and as a general proposition, student debt, has been in the news recently. Indeed, most Democratic candidates have included a discussion on student loaning and the accumulated debt in their individual speeches.

As a part of a public information campaign, the Michigan Department of Treasury's MI Student Aid Team is providing tips so student loan borrowers can become their own best financial advocate.

In no particular order, the tips are:

? Visit the financial aid office once a semester: Students should know the status of their college or university's student account and keep track of the types of aid they receive to know their financial status.

? Take advantage of the resources you've already paid for: Most schools offer resources such as free tutoring and writing centers, while some even provide free transportation locally and around campus.

? Visit the career center or services office: Graduates who visited the career center at least once were more likely to be employed full-time after college than those who did not visit.

? Make use of your college job board: Gaining professional experience while still in school is one of the most important factors employers look at when interviewing potential candidates for hire.

? Create a studentloans.gov account: By creating an account, students can track all their student loans, check the interest rate of each one and total interest accumulated to date, look over different repayment options and estimate monthly payments and learn who their loan servicer is for when repayment begins.

Be smart. Do all that you can to put yourself in the best possible position when borrowing. In the long run, it'll pay dividends.