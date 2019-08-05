True Value distribution center closing; up to 165 affected

True Value Co. has announced plans to close a regional distribution center in eastern Pennsylvania in November, affecting as many as 165 employees, amid plans to open another center in the commonwealth.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that the Chicago-based company notified state officials last month that worker separations are expected to begin in mid-October.

True Value spokeswoman Jennifer Born said the Allentown distribution center and a satellite office in Upper Macungie are more than 40 years old and have been running out of space, with nearly one-fourth of merchandise stored outside in trailers or off-site.

She said affected workers will be offered transition assistance and can apply for jobs at a new distribution center announced earlier this year about 60 miles away in Hanover Township, Luzerne County.