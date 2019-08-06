Car dealership pays $1.2 million after fraud investigation

A Florida Chevrolet dealership has paid $1.2 million in retribution and owes a civil penalty after an investigation found outstanding loans on customers' trade-ins weren't paid off.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the consent judgment against former Riverside Chevrolet owner Andrew Ferguson Jr. in Jacksonville Monday during the kickoff of a campaign warning Floridians about automotive fraud.

Moody's office says Ferguson won't be allowed to own, operate or manage a car or truck dealership in Florida.

The investigation began after a number of customer complaints about the dealership, which failed to pay liens on cars traded in by 71 customers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The investigation found Riverside began suffering business losses in 2017 and fell $400,000 behind in state sales tax.

Beaver Chevrolet took over in 2018 and paid the outstanding liens.