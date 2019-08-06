Columbus chamber president resigns. Here’s where he’s going next.

Excerpts from the Sunday Interview with Chamber President Brian Anderson Brian Anderson, president and CEO of the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce talks with the Ledger-Enquirer about promoting Columbus, and the organization's role with the city, the school district and in bringing new businesses to town. For the f Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brian Anderson, president and CEO of the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce talks with the Ledger-Enquirer about promoting Columbus, and the organization's role with the city, the school district and in bringing new businesses to town. For the f

Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber President and CEO Brian Anderson has resigned.

Anderson’s last day at the chamber will be Sept. 29. He is leaving to take a position with ChamberRVA, the chamber of commerce for the Richmond, Virginia area, according to a news release from the Columbus chamber.

“I am truly grateful for the privilege of serving as the President and CEO of the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce for the last four years,” Anderson said in the release. “Our team of dedicated chamber professionals has worked tirelessly for the betterment of Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley region. The region has tremendous momentum and potential and with continued intentionality can achieve whatever it desires.”

Anderson came to Columbus in 2015 after serving as president and chief executive officer of the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce in northwest Georgia. He previously served in the U.S. Army as a military intelligence officer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Audrey Hollinsgworth, Chair of the Columbus Chamber Board of Directors, said in a statement that the region has made strides in community and economic development under Anderson’s leadership.

“We thank Brian for his dedication and commitment to this community over the last four years,” she said. “. . . Brian placed a strong focus on the Chamber’s financial performance, driving significant improvements in its fiscal position. It is evident these strides have been noticed and is one of the key reasons Brian was sought out.”

The next step for the chamber is to assemble a search committee for his replacement, Hollingsworth said.

Ledger-Enquirer archives were used in this report.