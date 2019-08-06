Foundation donates to former Blackjewel miners

A foundation is donating money to Kentucky miners who say they haven't been paid by bankrupt coal operator Blackjewel LLC.

WYMT-TV reports Ross Kegan is a former executive with Black Mountain Resources and spoke Monday in Harlan County on behalf of the Richard and Leslie Gilliam Foundation. Kegan says the foundation is donating $768,000, enough for unemployed miners whose last paycheck bounced to get $2,000.

The money will go to miners in Harlan, Bell, Leslie, Knox, Letcher, Perry and Knott counties.

Former miners said they were shocked and overwhelmed by the generosity of the gift.

Chris Rowe says the donation "is greatly appreciated" and will help miners get caught up on bills.