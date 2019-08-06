Reed, Biggers lift Hickory over Augusta 8-3

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Tyreque Reed homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Hickory Crawdads beat the Augusta GreenJackets 8-3 on Tuesday.

Jax Biggers singled three times with two runs for Hickory.

Trailing 4-2 in the sixth, Augusta cut into the lead when Frankie Tostado hit a solo home run.

The Crawdads added to their lead in the eighth inning when Pedro Gonzalez hit a two-run single.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hickory right-hander Hans Crouse (4-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Keaton Winn (5-7) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over five innings.

Tostado hit two solo homers for the GreenJackets.