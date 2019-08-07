Business

SoftBank’s profit nearly quadruples on fund investments

The Associated Press

TOKYO

Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. has seen its fiscal first quarter profit nearly quadruple to 1.122 trillion yen ($10.6 billion) as its fund investments boosted income.

Tokyo-based SoftBank's April-June profit the previous year had totaled 313.7 billion yen.

Quarterly sales climbed nearly 3% to 2.226 trillion yen ($21 billion), it said Wednesday.

The SoftBank Vision Fund has invested in American entrepreneurships, including work messaging service Slack, ride-hailing Uber, office-sharing company WeWork and delivery business Doordash.

Dragging on earnings was U.S. mobile operator Sprint. But SoftBank said Sprint will merge with T-Mobile and will no longer be its subsidiary. The U.S. Department of Justice approved the merger with conditions last month.

SoftBank also has a stake in Arm of Britain, and its subsidiary owns Yahoo Japan.

