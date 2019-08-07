Discounted internet program expands its Georgia user base

A social welfare program that helps low-income Georgia residents gain access to the internet is expanding.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Comcast's Internet Essentials program will now include households with disabled residents. The program already provides low-income residents with monthly internet access at a reduced cost and discounted computers. There are 480,000 people in Georgia who use the program with 336,000 living in metro Atlanta.

The chief diversity officer of Comcast NBCUniversal is David Cohen. He says not having internet access is unacceptable in this country and the company's goal is to close the "digital divide for low-income Americans."

The program also includes free digital literacy training.