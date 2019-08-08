Tennessee to receive $1.4M federal grant for apprenticeships

Tennessee is set to receive a $1.4 million federal grant to set up and expand apprenticeship programs in the state.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development says it will receive the money over the next three years through the U.S. Department of Labor Apprenticeship State Expansion grant.

Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord says his agency will partner with the Tennessee Board of Regents and other departments and educational institutions on the initiative.

Tennessee labor officials and state partners will develop a plan related to apprenticeship and workforce development in the coming weeks.