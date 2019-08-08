2 Evers Cabinet picks slated to clear first hurdle

Republicans wary of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' picks to serve in his Cabinet are slated to approve one of his most controversial selections, setting up a larger battle in the fall.

Craig Thompson, a former lobbyist and Evers' selection to lead the Department of Transportation, is up for approval Thursday in a Senate committee. The vote will be among the first that any of Evers' Cabinet picks have received, seven months into his term.

Some Republicans have voiced opposition to Thompson because of his former work lobbying on behalf of road builders and others in the transportation industry. But he's also well-known and liked by many lawmakers.

Mary Kolar, Evers' choice for Department of Veterans Affairs secretary, was also up for a vote.

The Republican-controlled Senate gets the final say on confirmation.